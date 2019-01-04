 Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumours! Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumours! | Review Kopcha

Friday, 4 January 2019

Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumours!


Xiaomi is busy with its successful smartphone Poco F1. The rumours are speculating about its successor that might unveil as the Poco F2. The rumour comes from a concept render of the Xiaomi Poco F2. The rumour represents a design like the Poco F1. The Poco F2 appears to have a drop-style display notch unlike its preceder Poco F1 model that had a traditional display notch.

Tipster Benjamin Geskin posted a concept render of Poco F2, as per the rumours. The concept shows a drop-style display notch at the top. This is similar to the Mi Play but not similar to the Poco F1 that houses a traditional notch which is in a rectangular shape.

With the new notch design, Poco F2 can offer a higher ratio of screen-to-body over the Poco F1. The concept also presents a vertically-placed dual rear camera on the top left corner. On the other side, the Poco F1 has a dual rear camera at the centre of the upper half of the back.


The Poco F2 is expected to have a back-mounted fingerprint scanner. Since the post shared by the tipster is only a concept of the Poco F2, it is safe to presume that many changes might take place in the final model.

As we have seen that the Poco F1 has got a great performance and great sales, let’s expect the best from the Poco F2!
at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)