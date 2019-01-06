Xiaomi Mi 9 Rumours!
The successor of the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 9 has hit the rumours and it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and sport a triple rear camera setup. The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 24-megapixel front camera, 32W fast charging, MIUI 10 software, 6.4inch display and a 3,500mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Mi 9 had been leaked in a Weibo post, leaking it's specifications and price. The post suggests that Mi 9 may launch sometime around in March in China, and priced to be around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400). According to the reference images, this device is equipped with a waterdrop-notch, a slight chin at the bottom, a triple rear camera setup and also it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
As for the specifications, Mi 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with an X24 LTE modem. This device runs on Android Pie based MIUI, screen is rendered with a 6.4-inch FHD + 1080p AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Coming to the main part, this device is loaded with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage as for the base model and we can expect more premium offerings.
As for the camera it is claimed to be loaded with a triple rear camera setup- one with a whooping 48-Megapixel Sony ImX586 sensor, another 12-Megapixel sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, the device is integrated with a 24-Megapixel selfie Sony IMX576 sensor. as for the battery it is packed with 3,500mAH with 32W fast charging support, but there is no wireless charging support.
- Pranav Nath
