The Penta lens Nokia 9 Pure View leaks!

Nokia 9 PureView, which was leaked through a press render, shows a metal frame and Android One branding on the Nokia 9. This smartphone is speculated as the first Nokia with a penta-lens camera setup! It was expected to arrive this year but HMD Global was recently reported to have delayed the Nokia 9 launch due to some technical and production issues for the cameras. Nokia 9 PureView is also expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Features expected in the Nokia 9 PureViewTipster Evan Blass, Twitter account @evleaks, shows the press render of the Nokia 9 PureView. It shows the new Nokia 9 model sports a thin-bezel, notch-less, flat display panel that hasn't got any curved edges like any of the recent flagships from Samsung. In addition to this, it has a metal frame, with glass panels covering the front and back.
The Nokia 9 obviously highlights the penta-lens camera setup that is going to have five Zeiss-branded camera sensors in a circular pattern, with an LED flash and a dual proximity sensor. Nokia 9 Pure View is expected to come with a 6-inch display sport a RAM of 8GB and an internal storage of 256GB.
The leaked press render clearly shows that the Nokia 9 PureView is going to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and looks like it is going to have Android One branding on the back. As per this, we can assume that the availability of stock Android Pie 9.0 out-of-the-box and an upgrade to Android Q 10.0.
The promotional video featuring the Nokia 9 PureView seems to be confirm the press renders shared by Tipster Evan Blass.
A report claimed that HMD Global delayed the launch of the Nokia 9 Pure View due to some technical and production line issues with the penta-lens camera setup. It is expected to arrive in the last week of January 2019.
Nokia 9 PureView is speculated to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC or the next-gen Snapdragon 855 SoC to deliver a high-end flagship experience.
