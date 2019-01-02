Samsung to start Galaxy M series!
Samsung is working on a new affordable Galaxy M series, and one of the most rumoured devices in the list is the Samsung Galaxy M10. The Samsung Galaxy M10 is speculated to be one of the lot of smartphones launching in Galaxy M series. As per the nomenclature, it expected to be like - Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M40.
The Galaxy M10, which was first spotted by Nashville Chatterclass, unveils that the smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and going to sport a display 6inch display with the overall screen size at 6.5inches. Galaxy M10 is expected to be powered by their own processer again! The Exynos 7870 SoC along with 3GB of and 16GB & 32GB internal storage with an external microSD card slot expandable up to 64GB. As per the FCC listing, Samsung Galaxy M10 packs a 3,400mAh lithium-ion battery and Bluetooth v4.2.
Some of the rumours previously give us a view that the Galaxy M10 is going to have a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone is expected to sport a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It is also expected to be launched in Dark Grey & Blue colours. Samsung Galaxy M-Series smartphones are speculated to make their entry in India in January 2019, and will sport Infinity-V displays. The pricing of the 4 smartphones mentioned above is not yet revealed anywhere and all the variants are expected to be affordable smartphones rather than flagships.
