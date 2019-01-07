Salute to Speed! - OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition!
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the successor of OnePlus 6 & a different variant in OnePlus 6T. It has been released in October 2018. The phone's display is rendered with 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels. It is packed with 3,700mAh battery. For every new flagship phone it makes a contract with company or production & release it's model with their name as a special edition such as OnePlus 5T with Star Wars Edition, OnePlus 6 with Avenger Infinity War Edition & OnePlus 6T with McLaren Edition.
- Pranav Nath
Processor & SensorsThis device is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is same as it's predecessor OnePlus 6 & it is Octa-core (4*2.8GHz). It is equipped with Face Unlock, rear fingerprint scanner is now replaced with In display fingerprint scanner. It also has other sensors like Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor.
Software & HardwareOnePlus 6T runs on Android Pie which on top is added with a skin called Oxygen OS which helps users to use Pie with some additional features given in Oxygen OS. It's hardware is loaded with a whooping 10GB RAM + 256GB internal storage capacity and doesn't support external storage.
CameraThe rear camera is equipped with 16-megapixel (f/1.7) + 20-megapixel (f/1.7) which helps users to take great potraits. It also supports night photography which is added as an update called "Nightscape". The front camera is 16-megapixel (f/2.0) which is used to take great selfies with Studio Lighting enabled. Both the cameras has a support for potraits. We can also improve our potraits using Bokeh effects. We can also capture slowmo videos at 720p at 480fps & 1080p at 240fps, timelapse, panaroma etc. It also supports Pro mode which helps us to get full control on the photos we take.
DisplayThe display rendering is 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and an 86% screen-to-body ratio with a waterdrop notch which gives us more screen compared to OnePlus 6.
ConnectivityThere is Wifi, GPS, Bluetooth (V 5.0), NFC, USB Type-C. Sadly there is no headphone jack, OnePlus provides us a Type C to 3.5mm connector. There are 2 sim slots where both support 4G & they are Nano-sim.
Battery & ChargingThis device is packed with 3,700mAh battery which is more when compared to OnePlus 6. According to the reviewers they claim that we can easily get upto 4-5 hrs of SoT (Screen on Time). It also supports Fast charging which they call it Warp Charge 30 where it pumps 30W charge & as the company says "A days charge in 20 mins" is enough to make up your day. There is not support for wireless charging & as company claims it is the best in the market for a fast charge. But in the near future they might work on it.
PriceOnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is priced at Rs. 50,999 as it is equipped with 10GB RAM + 256GB storage.
