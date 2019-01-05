Motorola P40 Rumours!

Motorola is jumping to the new trend of the display hole for the front camera. The Motorola P40 was leaked in the renders recently and the smartphone seems to sport a display hole for the selfie camera up front with no bezel on all the sides. The most highlighted specification of the Motorola P40 is the dual camera setup on the back which sports a 48-megapixel sensor with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.
Twitter user Andri Yatim posted the specifications of the Motorola P40. He expects that the smartphone is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, run on the Android 9 Pie, house a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display. It will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.
Going to the optics of the Motorola P40, It is expected to house a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor along side a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The front camera will house a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and some AI-based features. The rumours also suggest that the Motorola P40 has got NFC, USB Type-C port, a ,3.5mm headphone jack and will house a 4,132mAh battery.
