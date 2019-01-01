Leaks of Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite!
Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks can be seen flowing around the web, and the device is expected to come in three variants. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is going to be the cheapest of all the variants and this it has been leaked in a concept render recently. It shows the design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and we can see that it sports a notch-less & bezel-less display. Generally, Samsung gives the Infinity-O Display. There is a hole on the top right edge of the device's screen which would be the front camera of the phone as per the leaks.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is going to sport a triple camera setup at the back, 5.8-inch display. The volume rockers are on the left edge of the device, the USB Type-C port stays on the bottom edge, along with the speaker and 3.5mm audio jack (Oh yes! They are still giving the 3.5mm audio jack).
The tipster has also leaked a few renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and it can be seen that the back camera setup of the smartphone has three cameras aligned horizontally, with the flash at the last.
We can see that there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, and the premium variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are going to have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
To the side, Samsung is currently developing a 10th-anniversary Galaxy S10 model that is codenamed "Beyond X". It is expected to have a total of 6 cameras and 5G support. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is anticipated to arrive in the first quarter of 2019.
