Huawei Y9 (2019) is set to launch on January 7th in India

Huawei Y9 (2019) is set to launch on January 7th
The Huawei Y9 (2019) was announced in October and its features include a 6.5-inch display with a notch, Kirin 710 SoC, GPU Turbo, dual rear and front cameras, 4,000mAh battery and Fingerprint scanner 4.0 technology.
Huawei rolled out invites to the media for the launch of their smartphone Y9 on January 7th 2019 in India. The Huawei Y9 (2019) sale will start on January 7th exclusively on Amazon India.
The Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch in India on January 7th in New Delhi. The price and availability of the smartphone will be announced at the event. Amazon started taking registrations for notification on when the smartphone is available to buy.
Huawei Y9 (2019) Specifications
Memory & Processor
The Huawei Y9 (2019) runs on EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It houses a 6.5-inch FullView Display with a 3D curved design. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC processor sports AI Power 7.0. It is expected to be launched in 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants.
Camera
The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The rearcamera supports LED flash, HDR, and PDAF. The interesting thing is that it houses a dual camera setup in the front too, with 16-megapixel main lens with f/1.0 aperture and another 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup of the whole smartphone is going have the AI (Artificial Intelligence) based features.
Technology
The Huawei Y9 (2019) houses dual-SIM and comes with Fingerprint 4.0 scanner technology that is attested to unlock the smartphone in just 0.3 seconds. This fingerprint scanner technology also includes fingerprint navigation that will enable the users to manage all their notifications with one key.
Battery, Connectivity & Sensors
It sports a 4,000mAh battery, and the connectivity features include, Micro USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wi-Fi Direct, and GPS / AGPS / Glonass.
Sensors include the fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, digital compass, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and the gravity sensor.
