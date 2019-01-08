Honor View 20 is set to launch in India

Expected price of the Honor View 20 in India
The price of Honor V20 in China starts at CNY 2,999 (around ₹30,000) in China for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and it goes up to CNY 3,499 (around ₹35,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 40,000) for the Moschino Edition. The smartphone is already being sold in China and is expected to be available after the launch on January 29 in India.
Specifications
The Honor View 20 is expected to pack similar specifications of the Chinese model. The smartphone will house a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2310 pixels) display and 398PPI pixel density. It is going to be powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC and sports up to 8GB of RAM.
The Honor View 20's internal storage is expected to be 128GB or 256GB, as per the variants. External memory expansion is mostly not expected in this smartphone.
The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity features like Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi etc. It supports USB Type-C.
The Honor View 20 sports a dual-camera on the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 3D ToF sensor. It sports a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus.
