Google Pixel 3 Lite camera samples leaked!

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL had great success and now leaks as well as rumours about the Google Pixel 3 Lite have started, revealing some key specs about the smartphone. The best specs in Google Pixel 3 Lite are reportedly the Snapdragon 670 SoC and a 3.5 mm audio jack, however, they said that it will come with an advanced 12-megapixel sensor for the rear camera.
According to a report by Russian site Rozetked, the Google Pixel 3 Lite camera samples have been leaked including the shots captured in both indoors and outdoor conditions. The leaked camera samples have captured a good amount of detail of the objects in dim-lit conditions as well as under heavy exposure.
Camera
When it comes to the hardware of the camera, the Google Pixel 3 Lite will be packed with a 12MP rear and an 8MP front cameras respectively. However, the reports said that the Pixel 3 Lite comes with some advancements with their camera when compared to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. But we still have to witness it’s performance beside Pixel 3/XL.
Specifications
Coming to the specifications, it is expected to be a 5.56-inch Full-HD+ IPS display rendered with 1080 x 2220 pixels, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 444ppi. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC which is paired with Adreno 615 GPU. This device might include 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The battery is packed with a 2,915mAh battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ support.
Price
The Google Pixel 3 Lite price has not yet been revealed, however, reports have suggested that the device could be priced between the $400-$500 mark.
Other features
It will include USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a microphone grill at the bottom.
-Pranav Nath
