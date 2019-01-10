CES 2019 Roundup! - Part 1

CES 2019 has been a blast so far! We’re just two days in and it’s already shaping up to be one of the grandest years for the conference till date! So far, we’ve heard some exciting news from tech giants such as LG, Intel, Google, Samsung and many more. Here’s a quick review to get you all up to speed:
Intel finally announces its first 10nm processors
That’s right, the 10nm processors are finally here! After multiple delays and days of speculation, we finally a first look at intel’s newest line of processors. There new processing capabilities were showcased on stage, alongside a list of improvements from the previous generation of processors!
LG showcases world’s first rollable television!
CES this year has been a good one for LG, marked by innovation in the TV space as well as some exciting new partnerships.
Firstly, LG introduced the LG Signature Series OLED TV-R, a one-of-a-kind rollable OLED Television. The product is expected to debut in fall, no details on the price have been confirmed yet.
Now, moving onto the partnerships, LG revealed that it will team up with Apple, to avail Apple Airplay 2 support as well as an official iTunes movies app released on LG’s ThinQ TV line. This move took a lot of people by surprise, as Apple usually refrains from such open ecosystem collaborations. Furthermore, the company is partnering with Google and Amazon to provide Google Assistant as well as Alexa support for it’s television lineups.
Google Assistant can now live translate conversations!
If you were a fan of Star Trek’s speech-to-speech translation tech, Google has the product for you! Google Assistant’s latest feature allows it to live translate conversation with extreme accuracy. This technology has been a science fiction dream for a while now, but Google is finally making it happen.
Furthermore, a variety of new devices(mainly smartwatches) now support Google Pay, including the Alcatel 1X, Scallop 2 and many more devices.
Stay tuned for more CES 2019 news, in Part-2 of the CES 2019 roundup! See you around folks!
