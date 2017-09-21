Nokia 8 to launch next week!
A message from Team Review Kopcha: Before we move on to the article, Apologies to our readers for not being able to be active since a long time. We are back now and keeping our best efforts to get you exciting tech news and many more! Stay tuned!
As we have seen, the Nokia 8 Android flagship smartphone was unveiled last month and it is set to launch in India next week. HMD has sent invites for the Delhi launch event on September 26.
The invite gives a hint that the Nokia 8 will feature the "bothies" to capture video from the front and rear camera simultaneously which seems something crazy and new!
This flagship smartphone from Nokia appears to give a healthy competition to other flagship phones like of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the Apple iPhone 8. It is expected to go on sale in October, according to what was shared by a representative of HMD Global at the time of the Nokia 8's launch. The price of this flagship phone is assumed to be Rs. 45,000 approximately.
Nokia is back again with Carl Zeiss and it's biggest highlight seems to be its dual rear cameras. It sports two 13-megapixel cameras with RGB and monochrome sensors. They marketed the "bothies" feature heavily which allows the Nokia 8 to capture photos and videos from both the front and rear camera simultaneously.
When we come to other specifications of the Nokia 8, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC bundled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage and has a microSD card slot which is expandable upto 256GB. They are also likely to launch the smartphone in a hybrid dual SIM model. It sports a 5.3-inch 2K LCD display with Gorilla Glass 5. It holds a 3090mAh battery and features a USB 3.1 with type-C connectivity.
The Nokia 8 is built out of 6000-series aluminium and has a unibody design. It is launched in different colours like: glossy Polished Copper and Polished Blue colours & matte Tempered Blue and Steel finishes. The smartphone is also IP54 rated, that means it is splash-proof.
