iPhone 7 to iPhone 8. Is it worth to upgrade?

Is it worth to upgrade to Apple's iPhone 8 or stick back to the iPhone 7? Here's some vision towards it!
The iPhone 8 was unveiled in Apple's keynote event at the new Steve Jobs theatre, California on September 12th. The iPhone 8 hasn't changed much from the previous iPhone. The iPhone 8 doesn't seem to be a revolution like the new iPhone X. So let's get into some depth about this topic and see whether it's worth to upgrade to iPhone 8 from iPhone 7.
iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8:
Price
The price is always the first point people talk about when it comes to Apple products. The iPhone 7 has a price drop, and it now starts at $549 for the 32GB model and is $650 for the 128GB model.
On the contrary, iPhone 8 isn't cheap as it starts at 700$ for the 64GB model and it goes up to 849$ for the 256GB model.
Display
The 4.7in IPS display has got a slight change. The iPhone 8 has 3D Touch and a wide colour gamut and it also sports a True Tone display.
Design and connectivity
When the iPhone 7 was out, it was a bit disappointed to be honest as it seemed to be almost like the iPhone 6s and one more minus is a headphone jack.
While coming to the iPhone 8, one major change is the all-glass back. Apple says, it's the "most durable glass ever in an iPhone". The all-glass back gives a new look and it is assumed to be a stronger phone. Let's hope it won't be like the Jet Black variants of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as they are scratch and fingerprint magnets.
The iPhone 8 is 7.3mm thick which is thicker when compared with the iPhone 7's 7.1mm and both the phones are IP67 water and dust-resistant. They support Apple Pay and the iPhone 8 has got Bluetooth 5 while the iPhone 7's got Bluetooth 4.2.
Camera
Other than the quad-LED True Tone flash which now has the slow sync which is useful for low light images, nothing is new in the iPhone 8 as it sports a single 12mp f/1.8 camera, with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 5x digital zoom which is the same in iPhone 7. It also sports a 7 megapixel f/2.2 front camera with Retina flash like the iPhone 7.
Video recording has a slight improvement as the iPhone 8 has the capability to capture 4K at 60fps while the iPhone 7 can capture at 30fps.
TIE
Performance
The iPhone 8 sports a new A11 Bionic and has got a 64bit six-core processor which is expected to deliver 30% power efficiency and 50% performance when compared to the A10 chip used in iPhone 7.
Apple claims that the iPhone 8 provides a battery life of extra 2 hours and it has the ability to charge from 0-50% in 30 minutes which we've seen on Android phones previously.
Colours
The iPhone 7 comes in five different colours: Jet Black, Matte Black, Gold, Silver and Rose Gold.
One the contrary, iPhone 8 comes in three colours: Silver, Space Grey and Gold (a new colour with a softer Rose Gold-tone).
iOS
iPhone 8 comes with iOS 11 out the box and the iPhone 7 can be upgraded to the same.
Our Verdict
We believe that the iPhone 8 is going to have a tough time in the market. The only new things are faster processor, wireless charging and a True Tone Retina HD display. As the price difference is around $150 it is up to you to decide whether it's a must buy or not.
If you have an iPhone 7 already then it is not really necessary to upgrade to iPhone 8 and rather you can opt for the iPhone X if you wouldn't mind spending a huge amount on your smartphone and if you want a new iPhone, and you're not ready to spend a huge amount on the new iPhone X, you can buy the iPhone 7 and enjoy the same features like the iPhone 8.
No comments:
Post a Comment