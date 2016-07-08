Samsung Galaxy Note 7 renders leaked!
Two weeks back we have got to know the name of the flagship Note device from Samsung and it has been confirmed that it will Samsung Galaxy Note 7 not Note 6 and this was confirmed by leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on twitter because last year Samsung has come up with Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ and this was taken into the Note series lineup by Samsung or may be another possible reason is that Samsung has just come up with Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to match the line up which may be possible. Earlier this week Evan Blass has posted the images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and he has leaked some specifications of the device.
Design
The tweet by Evan Blass shows us that there will be three colour variants of the device and as usual Samsung has named them as Black Onyx, Silver Titanium, and Blue Coral. The Images also show us that the device will be having a S-pen and we see the Galaxy Note 7 below the logo of Samsung and above the Samsung logo there is Rear Camera.
Having a look at the image, the display looks like a curved display, which we have already seen on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, S6 Edge and as usual we are going to see capacitive buttons and a fingerprint sensor and on the top a speaker, camera and we have got a proximity sensor.
Specifications
These are also the possible rumored specifications about the device and there may be an iris scanner on the device and these specifications are leaked by Evan Blass:
· 5.7-inch QHD SAMOLED
· Internal storage of 64 GB
· There may be a possibility of MicroSD card slot
· 12 Mega-pixel Rear Camera
· 5 Mega-pixel Front Camera
· 4,000 mAh Battery
· 6 GB RAM
· More powerful Exynos 8 processor or Snapdragon 823 Processor
- Devvkanth Musunoru
No comments:
Post a Comment