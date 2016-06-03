One Plus 3. What's new?

One Plus made their entry in 2014 with the One Plus 1 which was one of the best phone in that year. Then they came with the One Plus 2 in 2015 again being one of the best that year. They also came up with the One Plus X which was one of the best budget phone last year. And this year which was one of the best year for the smartphones, do you think their new flagship would be one among the best?
There have been a lot of rumours about the new One Plus flagship smartphone. The one thing that is confirmed is that the One Plus 3 would be acquiring a complete metal body ditching the sandstone back like that on the One plus 1 or One plus 2. One Plus just like their previous smartphones will stick to the 1080p super Amoled screen for their flagship device this year. There are a lot of phones with 2K resolution and the One Plus are still stuck with the 1080p panel, why so? The reason for this would be to keep the price tag low just like they’ve been doing it since the last two years. But the new One Plus 3 would be boosted with a whopping 6 GB ram which is absolutely amazing. The battery capacity would also escalate to 3500 mAh. A huge battery with 1080p screen is perfect to have a long lasting battery life. They will surely stick to the snapdragon 820 without any question. The One plus 3 would come with Oxygen OS 3.0 based on the android 6.0 marshmallow. One more thing is that the NFC would be making a come back which most of the people missed in the One Plus 2. The rest of the things like fingerprint scanner, camera, etc would be placed in the same position with many improvements. The exact price of the phone is still not known but it will surely be under 30000 INR.
