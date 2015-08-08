The Android Beast OnePlus Two!

OnePlus Two
As we saw, the OnePlus One was the best budget phone of 2015 with its amazing specs and its sassy design, it surely stole many hearts and also made them pay less for it. Is the new One Plus Flagship really a FLAGSHIP KILLER? Is it worth the hype? Let's find out!
DesignIt's a full metal trimmed device with the power button and volume rocker on the side and the speaker on the bottom with the USB TYPE C charging point. The back consists of a textured, grippy material finish and can be easily replaced with other covers featured with this phone. And addition to all this we also have a notification toggle on the left which is pretty useful. There also a biometric fingerprint button in the front which is also the home button. It's not tactile, but its the same like we've seen on HTC M9+.
DisplayIt has a 5.5 inch LTPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels (401 PPI). The colour production is very accurate and the display looks simply amazing. Its screen is made of Corning Gorrila glass 4 so its basically very strong and durable.
Internals & MemoryIt is boosted with a 4GB RAM for the 64 GB variant and a 3GB RAM for a 16 GB variant. It's CPU is of Quad-core Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A57 and the GPU consists of Adreno 430. It has the latest Qualcomm Chipset the Snapdragon 810 processor. It runs on the latest android OS v5.1 (Lollipop).
Camera
The primary camera consists of a 13 MP shooter (4128 x 3096 pixels) with optical image stabilization, laser autofocus dual-LED flash. Videos can be recorded in HDR mode with 2160p@30fps, 2160p(DCI)@24fps, 1080p@60fps, 720p@120fpd. The front camera has a 5 MP shooter with 1080p@30fps. The camera performance is astonishing. It produces great images with high colours production with no over saturation.
