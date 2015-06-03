Xiaomi to launch 16,000 & a 5,000 mAh Power Bank!
Xiaomi 16,000 mAh power bank and 5,000 mAh power bank have been introduced to India on 29th May 2015. The 16000 mAh and the 5000 mAh will be on sale from 9th June 2015 with a price Tag of Rs.1,399 and Rs.699 respectively at 2PM IST in Mi Website.
The power banks of Xiaomi were announced through the Xiaomi’s official Facebook page. The brand new Xiaomi Power Banks features the all new anodized aluminum finish which makes it sleek, stylish and very portable to carry around with you.
Xiaomi Power Bank - 16,000 mAhThe Xiaomi 16,000mAh Power Bank sports two USB 2.0 ports and one Micro USB port. It gives a maximum power output of about 5.1V/3.6A. It measures about 145mm in length, 60.4mm in breadth and 22mm in height. It weighs about only 350 grams which makes it very portable and delivers about 93% on the conversion rate. It has the capacity to charge up to three and a half Xiaomi Redmi Note 4G phones.
Xiaomi Power Bank - 5,000 mAhThe Xiaomi 5,000 mAh Power Bank sports one USB 2.0 ports and one Micro USB port. It gives a maximum power output of about 5.1V/2.1A. It measures about 125mm in length, 69mm in breadth and 9.9mm in height. It weighs about only 350 grams which makes it very portable and delivers about 93% on the conversion rate. It has capacity to charge up to one Xiaomi Redmi Note 4G phones.
As we have seen that the Xiaomi's 10,000 mAh Power Bank was a big hit! Let's see how will the 5,000mAh & 16,000 mAh Power Bank do in the smartphone market! We would love to hear your comments/opinions about the Power Banks! See you in the discussion section!
- Adithyaa SB
