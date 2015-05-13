YuFit fitness band launched at Rs.999!
Yu Televentures, apart from launching the Yu Yuphoria, also launched the YuFit fitness tracking band. It is quoted at Rs.999 and will go on sale sometime in June. They also unveiled another health-based accessory called the HealthYu!
The YuFit fitness tracking band will give a very high competition to the Xiaomi Mi Band which was launched recently. The YuFit allows you to connect your Android or iPhone via Bluetooth. Yu says the Band is Waterproof too!
Apart from this, the YuFit user can install the YuFitapp (made in collaboration with HealthifyMe) and use features like sleep tracking, step tracking, distance walked and calories burnt. The app can also track how many calories have been consumed, with its database which also comprises Indian foods. The YuFit sports a display that shows the time and also notifies the users about calls and messages.
The band comes with Find My Phone feature which helps users to locate the paired smartphone. Micromax also claims that the first 1,000 users of the YuFit will get assistance from dedicated fitness coaches for free!
Our Verdict!
The Micromax YuFit is going to give a tough competition to the Xiaomi Mi Band as both the bands are priced the same! The Micromax YuFit seems amazing! Let's see how it will do in the smartphone market!
We would love to hear your opinions about the YuFit fitness band! See you in the discussion section!
