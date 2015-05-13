Yu launches a health device that keeps track of all body vitals!

Yu Televentures also launched another health-based accessory with the Yu Yuphoria & the YuFit Band called the HealthYu! The device is quoted at Rs.4,999 and will go on sale sometime in June.
The HealthYu, will connect with smartphones via Bluetooth and can take health readings with body vitals like respiration rate, ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure and skin temperature.
It supports the user to share their HealthYu readings with their doctor. The HealthYu is like a cassette and is said to be small that it will fit in the user's pocket and can give several readings on one full charge.
Our Verdict!The HealthYu is a really innovative product by a smartphone brand. We will have to see how it will work & do in the smartphone market. It may soon replace all the electronic BP apparatuses & a person need not even go to a hospital for their ECG check if they have this device!
What do you say about the HealthYu? We would love to hear your comments/opinions! See you in the discussion section!
