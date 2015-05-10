Xperia Z4 Compact to launch this month?
Sony launched the Xperia Z4 recently, now as per some rumors Sony is getting set to launch a mini version of the Xperia Z4, the Xperia Z4 Compact on May 13th.
MobilTelefon, Russian website, spotted the Xperia Z4 Compact as to take part in NTT DOCOMO’s summer line-up, with a model number - SO-04G.
The Xperia Z4 Compact is purported to have the same specs as the Xperia Z4, with a smaller 4.7 inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) display. The smartphone will feature a shatter, dust and water resistant display.
The smartphone is expected to run on Android v5.0 (Lollipop) and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 & Quad-core 2 GHz Cortex-A57 processor bundled with 3GB of RAM and 16/32 GB internal storage which would be further expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.
The Xperia Z4 Compact is also expected to sport a 20.7MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front-facing camera, 3000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery and have inbuilt accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass and barometer sensors.
What do you say about the Xperia Z4 Compact Rumors? We would love to hear your comments/opinions! See you in the discussion section!
