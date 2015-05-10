Xiaomi to offer door-to-door after sale services!
They have started this in Delhi and a announced the news in a press statement and also unveiled that a 2.5-month long pilot project went on in Delhi-NCR region before the final announcement and 500 Xiaomi users have used GadgetWood for the repair services. As of now, the service is only available in Delhi-NCR but a good news is that the spokesperson of Xiaomi claims that they are finding some opportunities to expand their services to other cities in India.
"The Xiaomi brand has created ripples in the Indian market. With the combined synergies of this globally-reputed brand and GadgetWood, consumers can benefit from a great user experience as well as quick and seamless repair services. The partnership is a testament to the fact that we, at GadgetWood, are committed to solving all technical and usage-related concerns of the Indian consumer through our unmatched services" said Mr. Jayant Jha, the Co-founder and CEO of GadgetWood.
This is an amazing and appreciable part about Xiaomi as many of the Xiaomi users were not satisfied with the after-sale service. What do you say about this Xiaomi after-sale service news? We would love to hear your comments/opinions on it! See you in the discussion section!
