Sony's 2015 flagship.... Maybe!
Recently Sony released few pics suggesting us that they would revive the Xperia P series with Xperia P2 and telling us that it would have high end specs and would maybe the company's flagship of 2015.
The leak includes images of the Xperia P2 and is said to come up with a top spec list. It would be having a 5.2-inch full-HD TRILUMINOS display. It would be powered with 3GB ram 1.9GHz and boosted with Snapdragon 810 SoC.
Coming to the camera, the rear camera would be a 12.1MP shooter and with a 5.1MP front shooter and a massive 4,240mAh battery. If these features would turn out to be real, this phone would undoubtedly be the company's new flagship.
Sony's new product would be having a OmniBalance design with classy metal trim on side. The device also appears to come with narrow bezels.
The leaked pics also list us with the thickness varying from 8.9 to 10.9mm and suggesting that the device Xperia P2 may feature a curved back. That's all we know for now. Stay tuned to know more about the new Xperia P2.
- Shashank Gampa
