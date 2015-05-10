Samsung Galaxy Note 5 News!
Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, expect the Note 5 to be powered by a Samsung's own Exynos 7422 processor, house a 2K (1600x2560) or 4K (2160x3840) Super AMOLED display. SamMobile mentioning, who are familiar with this matter states that the Exynos 7422 might be Samsung's first all-in-one solution, which will comprise of the CPU, GPU, RAM, modem and storage on a single chip.
There are some more people who are familiar with the matter and they also stated that Samsung is testing Galaxy Note 5 units with a new chipset (Exynos 7430) but is not certain to launch that version in the commercial markets. The report also states that Samsung is working on different prototypes for the Galaxy Note 5's display - 2K and 4K resolution.
More information through the report states that the dual-edge display version of the Galaxy Note 5 is to be codenamed as Project Zen and might not exactly bear high-end specs. It also states that the Galaxy Note 5 might be powered by a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor, house a 5.4 or 5.5 inch Super AMOLED dual-edge curved display, sport a 16MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP front-facing camera and also features S Pen support which all the Samsung Galaxy Note-Series feature. Unfortunately, the report doesn't state any launch date for the Project Zen smartphone.
As of now, the handsets are still in early development and there might be some changes in the future. The next Galaxy Note might sport a dual-edge display said a Samsung executive last month. There are some leaks and rumors which suggest that the dual-edge display version may be named as Galaxy Note 5 Edge or Note Edge 2.
So, what do you say about the Samsung Galaxy Note 5?
