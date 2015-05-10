OnePlus to roll-out Hydrogen OS!

OnePlus to launch Hydrogen OS!
OnePlus is set to launch the Hydrogen OS in China on May 28th! The Hydrogen Os will be exclusively available for China and will run on the Android v5.0 (Lollipop) with some improvements for the battery and smoother performance.
As of now, there is no info about the global availability yet but the ROM might be available through OnePlus forums where users can download and install it! The Hydrogen OS is like Oxygen OS which was launched recently by OnePlus.
Sources say there is a post on a social network site in China from a OnePlus official, stating “iOS beware” and also kept some screenshots. The screenshots show a minimalistic interface and one which is inspired from the Huawei Emotion UI and iOS. We are eager to see an app list, widgets and other such things.
The good news for OnePlus One users in India is that they will continue to get CyanogenMod updates!
What do you say about the Hydrogen OS news? We would love to hear your comments/opinions about the Hydrogen OS by OnePlus! See you in the discussion section!
