Motorola Moto G moves ahead to 3rd Generation- spotted on Flipkart!
In order to sustain in the leading tech world competition, Motorola formerly released Moto G 1st Generation which was a big success and to ace ahead in the Indian market it has released a first sequel naming Moto G 2nd Gen which features Android v5.0 Lollipop (up-gradable), 8MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 5 inch display etc. Meanwhile Moto G 3rd Generation was spotted on the leading e-commerce web giant Flipkart which is the official marketing and selling partner of Moto products.
The details of the spotted the Moto G (Gen 3) will feature AP3560AD1K8 model number. In contrast, the Moto G (Gen 2)'s model number is XT1068 while the first generation Moto G came with XT1033 model number.
Earlier Motorola President Rick Osterloh stated in a tweet that the company is planning to maintain annual cycle on all the products.
Moto G 3rd Gen might have the following specs: 64-bit Snapdragon 610 processor clocked at 1.7GHz with 2GB of RAM, 5 or 5.2-inch full-HD display and a 4G LTE support.
Moto G 2nd Gen is now available for Rs.10,999 under limited period offer via Flipkart.
- Abhiram Reddy
