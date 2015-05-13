Micromax Yu Yuphoria launched!
Yu Televentures launched their second smartphone, the Yu Yuphoria. The smartphone is quoted at Rs.6,999 and it will be exclusively available through Amazon. The first flash sale for the smartphone is to be held on May 28th for which registrations have already started.
The Co-Founder of Micromax at the launch also unveiled that the Yu Yuphoria went via number of processes like pre-bending, welding, laser etching, stamping, sandblasting, and polishing. He also claimed that the Yu team made it to a sleek matte finish after many cycles of sandblasting. The smartphone also sports a metal frame around the body and the antenna has been placed on a gold plated spring.
The 4G dual-SIM Yu Yuphoria comes out-of-the-box with the Android v5.0 Lollipop-based Cyanogen OS 12. It will be available in Buffed Steel and Champagne Gold colours.
Processor & MemoryThe YU Yuphoria is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor bundled with 2GB of RAM and Adreno 306 GPU. The smartphone packs 16GB internal storage.
DisplayThe Yu Yuphoria sports a 5 inch (720x1280 pixels) TFT IPS display and features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Co-Founder claimed that the screen to ratio of this smartphon is 67 percent.
Camera & BatteryThe Yu Yuphoria bears an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and LED flash, 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Yu Yuphoria is backed by a 2230mAh battery.
Our Verdict!The Micromax Yu Yuphoria has got some amazing specs at the price range! The phone is a worth buy! Micromax has came out with many new smartphones recently but Yu Yuphoria is a major phone for them! Micromax also launched a YuFit band which is similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band with the Yu Yuphoria. Let's see how the Yu Yuphoria will do in the smartphone world!
