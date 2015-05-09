Huawei Honor Bee & Power bank launched!
Huawei has recently launched an octa-core phone, the Honor 4C and now launched one more phone (Honor Bee) and a Power bank. The Huawei Honor Bee is a dual-SIM (Micro-SIM) smartphone with dual standby running on Android v4.4 (KitKat) with the Huawei EMUI 3.0 Lite on top. It is quoted at Rs.4,999 in Flipkart.
Processor & MemoryThe Honor Bee is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core SC7731 Cortex-A7 processor bundled with 1GB of RAM. It packs 8GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.
Display & CameraThe Honor 4C houses a 4.5-inch (480x854 pixels) display, sports a 8MP primary autofocus camera with dual-LED flash and a CMOS & a 2MP front-facing camera.
Battery & Connectivity
The Honor Bee is backed by a 1730mAh battery and comprises of common connectivity features like Bluetooth v4.0, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS/ EDGE, Micro-USB, and 3G.
Honor Powerbank
The Honor AP007 power bank packs a 13000mAh battery with three LED indicators. The power bank is only available in Grey colour and is quoted at Rs.1,399. It outputs power in 5V and has got a 300 charge cycle lifespan.
