Coolpad Dazen - A Chinese Brand to enter India!
Coolpad Dazen has also announced that they will soon set up a R&D centre along with a manufacturing plant in India and it will also be part of the 'Make in India' campaign.
Coolpad Dazen claims that it has got over 6,000 patents comprising of dual-SIM and dual standby. It also claims to be ranked as the top player in Chinese LTE market with 4G patents. Information about the Coolpad Dazen brand in is still limited and the news will be out soon!
Global Chief Operating Officer of Coolpad Dazen, Li Wang said "India is the fastest growing online smartphone market in the world and we want to be a leader in this market. We are happy to appoint Varun as the Country head of our India operations who brings with him immense and diverse experience in the consumer and online industry."
He further added "We look forward to bring our great legacy, products and service experience in India through our new and innovative products and give Indian consumers the best smartphone experience at a price point that they want. We are confident with our patented technological innovations, Coolpad Dazen will become India's number one smartphone brand in the online space"
The India CEO of the Coolpad Dazen, Varun Sharma said, "The Indian smartphone customer today has lots of choice but is still always looking for great value. We want to bring in a new wave with our patented innovation to disrupt the Indian online smartphone market. We want to build a great Indian internet company that will focus on creating benchmark devices and a great software ecosystem."
The Coolpad Dazen is one more add up to the other Chinese brands which are in the Indian market like OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and ZTE. We will have to see how the Coolpad Dazen will establish in the Indian smartphone market despite of such a huge competition!
What do you say about the Coolpad Dazen entering India? We would love to hear your comments/opinions about this news! See you in the discussion section!
No comments:
Post a Comment