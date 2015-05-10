Blackberry is launching a new smartphone - Blackberry Leap!
The BlackBerry Leap is set to launch the Leap in India this week. The BlackBerry 10.3.1 OS running smartphone is expected to be quoted at Rs.21,490.
BlackBerry Leap was revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier. Blackberry is said to launch two more smartphones next months, both with a physical keyboard.
Processor & MemoryThe smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 MSM8960 chipset with Adreno 225 GPU and bundled with 2GB of RAM. It bears 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.
Display & CameraThe BlackBerry Leap houses a 5 inch 720p display (full-touch) with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It sports an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP front-facing camera.
Battery
The BlackBerry Leap is backed by a 2800mAh battery and Blackberry claims that it will offer up to 25 hours of 'mixed usage'.
ConnectivityThe Blackberry Leap doesn't have TDD-LTE Band 40 support that is used by current 4G networks in India while it is compatible with FDD-LTE Band 3 which is to be used in future by some network operators.
Our Verdict!This phone has got some average specs and it is purely for the Blackberry lovers as we can get some amazing Android OS phones like OnePlus One at its price range! Let's see what Blackberry will do with it's Leap in the smartphone world!
