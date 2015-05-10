Android M News!
As Google has not yet announced Android M, few rumours tell us that the new Android will be lunched in the ending of 2015 with new features with newly upgraded tech.
The Google's latest Android version, Lollipop, is running on as per 10% of the smartphones according to the firm, the Mountain View giant looks set to continue with its plans to launch a new version of Android every year. Android KitKat and Jelly Bean are together running on roughly 80 percent of active Android devices, and have seen small drops in share since last month.
That's all we know about the Android M till now, say tuned for more information. We would love to hear your comments/opinions about the Android M! See you in the discussion section!
- Shashank Gampa
